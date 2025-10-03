  • Home
  • /
  • Korean Gochujang Chicken Wings

Korean Gochujang Chicken Wings

$0

Please select up to 1
Select...
1
Our traditional Korean wings tossed in a sweet and tangy sauce. (Formerly KFire Spicy Zing.) 6 Jumbo Wings. Comes with a side of Daikon. Spiciness level: 6/10