Skip to Main content
KFire Korean BBQ
0
Home
/
Green Onion Salad
Green Onion Salad
$0
GLUTEN-FREE
VEGAN
VEGETARIAN
Add to Cart
1
(GF) Shredded green onion, cabbage, and red onion. Tossed with rice vinegar and spices.
KFire Korean BBQ Locations and Hours
Logan Square
(773) 572-0323
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
Old Town
(773) 800-1324
1241 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement