KFire Korean BBQ
Chadol BBQ Plate
Chadol BBQ Plate
BBQ Plate with Chadol. Comes with rice, green onion salad and your choice of 2 sides.
KFire Korean BBQ Locations and Hours
Logan Square
(773) 572-0323
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
Old Town
(773) 800-1324
1241 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
