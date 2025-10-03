Skip to Main content
KFire Korean BBQ
0
Home
/
Chadol Salad
Chadol Salad
$0
GLUTEN-FREE
KFIRE Dressing
Please select up to 1
Select...
Double Chadol
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
(GF) Thinly sliced brisket tossed with green onions grape tomatoes and red onions. House vinaigrette dressing.
KFire Korean BBQ Locations and Hours
Logan Square
(773) 572-0323
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
Old Town
(773) 800-1324
1241 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement