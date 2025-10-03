Bokki "FRIES" ® *

(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side) *Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten. ** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info *** Cheese is not vegan.