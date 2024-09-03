KFire Korean BBQ Logan Square
MENU
Go Green
BBQ Plates
- Soy Ginger Chicken
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumbers. *Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$13.00GLUTEN-FREE
- KFIRE® Spicy Chicken
(GF) Juicy chicken tossed in our fiery red pepper BBQ sauce. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-infoFor detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$13.00SPICYGLUTEN-FREE
- Soy Ginger Beef
(GF) Beef prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* & Marinated Mushrooms. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$16.00GLUTEN-FREE
- Kalbi
(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Seasoned Cucumber & Spicy Daikon. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$17.00GLUTEN-FREE
- KFIRE® Pork Belly
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$15.00SPICYGLUTEN-FREE
- Spicy KFIRE® Pork Belly
(GF) Spicy, sweet and tangy. Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over our signature pork belly. Recommended with Kimchi* and Corn Salad. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$15.00SPICYGLUTEN-FREE
- Soy Ginger Mushroom
(V) (GF) King Mushrooms prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Seasoned Cucumber & Spicy Daikon.$15.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN-FREEVEGAN
- IMPOSSIBLE Kalbi
(V) (GF) Plant based protein. 100% meatless. Our take on a traditional Korean beef patty immersed in Kalbi marinade. Recommended with Marinated Mushrooms & Spicy Daikon.$18.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN-FREEVEGAN
BiTES
- Bokki "FRIES" ® *
(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side) *Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten. ** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info *** Cheese is not vegan.$7.00SPICY
- KFIRE® Balls *
A risotto inspired kimchi fried rice ball. Breaded and stuffed with spam and cheese. Served with a tonkatsu mayo sauce. Small BiTE: 3 Balls Big BiTE: 5 Balls * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$7.00
- Fried Dumplings
Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Served with dumpling sauce. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings Big BiTE: 7 dumplings$6.00
- 1+2*
1 KFIRE Ball + 2 Fried Dumplings. Comes with KFIRE Ball Sauce. * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$6.00
- Spicy Chicken Egg Roll*
Perfectly fried egg roll stuffed with spicy chicken and cheese. Comes with our homemade Korean ranch dressing. One egg roll per order. * Spicy Chicken Egg Roll may contain shellfish/seafood.$3.00
Sauces
- KFIRE® Hot Sauce
Our KFire Hot Sauce is made in-house with our original authentic recipe. It's spicy, sweet and tangy and goes great on anything and everything. Use it on grilled meats, fresh vegetables, fried chicken, seafood, eggs, pizza and more!$8.00VEGETARIANSPICYGLUTEN-FREE
- KFIRE® Korean Teriyaki Sauce
Our KFire Korean Teriyaki Sauce is our signature savory soy based sauce that will add a sweet tang to your favorite dish. It's made with the perfect combination of fruit juices, garlic and ginger. It can be used as a marinade, glaze or steak sauce and goes great with beef, pork, chicken, fish and vegetables.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- Chadol Salad
(GF) Thinly sliced brisket tossed with green onions grape tomatoes and red onions. House vinaigrette dressing.$13.00GLUTEN-FREE
- Sesame Salad
(GF) Choice of Soy Ginger Chicken, Beef or Mushroom. Baby greens with carrots, red onions and grape tomatoes tossed with sweet sesame dressing. *Gluten Free$8.00GLUTEN-FREE