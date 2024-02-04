KFire Korean BBQ Logan Square
MENU
Go Green
BBQ Plates
- Soy Ginger Chicken*$13.00
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Fresh Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumbers. * Soy Ginger Chicken and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- KFIRE® Spicy Chicken$13.00
- Soy Ginger Beef*$16.00
(GF) Beef prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* & Marinated Mushrooms. * Soy Ginger Beef and Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Kalbi$17.00
- KFIRE® Pork Belly$15.00
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Spicy KFIRE® Pork Belly$15.00
(GF) Spicy, sweet and tangy. Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over our signature pork belly. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* and Corn Salad. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Soy Ginger Mushroom$15.00
(V) (GF) King Mushrooms prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Spicy Daikon & Seasoned Cucumber.
- IMPOSSIBLE Kalbi$18.00
(V) (GF) Plant based protein. 100% meatless. Our take on a traditional Korean beef patty immersed in Kalbi marinade. Recommended with Spicy Daikon & Marinated Mushrooms.
- Kid's Plate$9.00
(GF) Kid's Plate comes with choice of Soy Ginger Beef, Soy Ginger Chicken or Mushroom. Includes choice of either rice or salad and one side. *Gluten Free
BiTES
- Bokki "FRIES" ® *$7.00
- KFIRE® Balls *$7.00
A risotto inspired kimchi fried rice ball. Breaded and stuffed with spam and cheese. Served with a tonkatsu mayo sauce. Small BiTE: 3 rice balls Big BiTE: 5 rice balls * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Fried Dumplings$6.00
Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings, Big BiTE: 7 dumplings
- 1+2*$6.00
1 KFIRE Ball + 2 Fried Dumplings. Comes with KFIRE Ball Sauce. * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Spicy Chicken Egg Roll*$3.00
Perfectly fried egg roll stuffed with spicy chicken and cheese. Comes with our homemade Korean ranch dressing * Spicy Chicken Egg Roll may contain shellfish/seafood.
Sauces
Salads
- Chadol Salad$13.00
(GF) Thinly sliced brisket tossed with green onions grape tomatoes and red onions. House vinaigrette dressing.
- Sesame Salad$8.00
(GF) Choice of Soy Ginger Chicken, Beef or Mushroom. Baby greens with carrots, red onions and grape tomatoes tossed with sweet sesame dressing. *Gluten Free
Sides
- Kimchi*$2.50
(GF) Traditional fermented spicy napa cabbage. * Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Fresh Kimchi Slaw*$2.50
(GF) Freshly shredded cabbage and radishes tossed in a spicy rice wine vinaigrette. * Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Spicy Daikon$2.50
(V) (GF) Thinly sliced Korean radish made with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette and spices.
- Seasoned Cucumber$2.50
(V) (GF) Freshly sliced cucumbers marinated with vinegar and garlic.
- Marinated Mushrooms$2.50
(V) (GF) Mushrooms soaked in a soy, garlic oil.
- Corn Salad$2.50
(GF) Sweet corn and radishes tossed in cream vinaigrette.
- Green Onion Salad$2.50
(GF) Shredded green onion, cabbage, and red onion. Tossed with rice vinegar and spices.
- Rice$3.00
(GF) Traditional Korean style white rice.
- NO SIDES
Protein Sides
Sweets
- Sweet Bun$2.50
Traditional Korean bun with a sweet brown sugar filling.
- Honey Bokki ™ (GF)$6.00
(GF) Secret’s out! Crispy sweet Bokki ™ rice cakes drizzled in a special honey sauce. *Gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten.
- Oh Yes! Choco Pie$2.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie.
Drinks
SECRET MENU
- Spicy Chicken with Cheese BBQ Plate$14.00
Our Spicy Chicken BBQ Plate with melted cheese and hot sauce. Comes with rice, green onion salad and your choice of 2 sides. Recommended with Inferno sauce for added spiciness!
- Spicy Impossible Kalbi BBQ Plate$18.00
Our made-in house Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over IMPOSSIBLE Kalbi. Comes with rice, green onion salad and your choice of 2 sides.
- Chadol BBQ Plate$22.00
BBQ Plate with Chadol. Comes with rice, green onion salad and your choice of 2 sides.
- Kalbi Salad$17.00
Marinated short ribs tossed with green onions grape tomatoes and red onions. House vinaigrette dressing.
