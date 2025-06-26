Only a Few Days Remaining! Download our app for 20% off. Download at Apple Store! (Google App coming soon!)
KFire Korean BBQ Old Town
Featured Items
KFIRE® Spicy Chicken
(GF) Juicy chicken tossed in our fiery red pepper BBQ sauce. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-infoFor detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$13.99GLUTEN-FREESPICY
KFire® Red Pepper Chicken Wings
Our Korean wings tossed Nashville style with a special blend of Korean spices. (Formerly Korean Red Pepper Dry Rub.) 6 Jumbo Wings. Comes with a side of Daikon. Spiciness level: 6/10$12.00
Sweet Korean Glaze Chicken Wings
Our traditional wings mixed with our sweet and tangy glaze. 6 Jumbo Wings. Comes with a side of Daikon.$12.00
MENU
BBQ Plates
Soy Ginger Chicken
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumbers. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$13.99GLUTEN-FREE
Soy Ginger Beef
(GF) Beef prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* & Marinated Mushrooms. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$16.99GLUTEN-FREE
Kalbi
(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Seasoned Cucumber & Spicy Daikon. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$18.99GLUTEN-FREE
KFIRE® Pork Belly
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$15.99GLUTEN-FREE
Spicy KFIRE® Pork Belly
(GF) Spicy, sweet and tangy. Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over our signature pork belly. Recommended with Kimchi* and Corn Salad. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$15.99GLUTEN-FREESPICY
Soy Ginger Mushroom
(V) (GF) King Mushrooms prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Seasoned Cucumber & Spicy Daikon.$15.99GLUTEN-FREEVEGANVEGETARIAN
Rice Bowls
Korean Chicken Wings
Korean Gochujang Chicken Wings
Our traditional Korean wings tossed in a sweet and tangy sauce. (Formerly KFire Spicy Zing.) 6 Jumbo Wings. Comes with a side of Daikon. Spiciness level: 6/10$12.00
Inferno Chicken Wings
Our wings drizzled with our Inferno sauce that adds the right amount of smoky kick of heat with bold flavor. 6 Jumbo Wings. Comes with a side of ranch. Spiciness level: 8/10$12.00
Side of Ranch$0.75
BiTES
Bokki "FRIES" ® *
(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side) *Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten. ** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info *** Cheese is not vegan.$7.00SPICY
KFIRE® Balls *
A risotto inspired kimchi fried rice ball. Breaded and stuffed with spam and cheese. Served with a tonkatsu mayo sauce. Small BiTE: 3 balls Big BiTE: 5 balls * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$7.00
Fried Dumplings
Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Served with dumpling sauce. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings Big BiTE: 7 dumplings$6.00
1+2*
1 KFIRE Ball + 2 Fried Dumplings. Comes with KFIRE Ball Sauce. * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$6.00
Spicy Chicken Egg Roll*
Perfectly fried egg roll stuffed with spicy chicken and cheese. Comes with our homemade Korean ranch dressing. One egg roll per order. * Spicy Chicken Egg Roll may contain shellfish/seafood.$3.00
Sauces
KFIRE® Hot Sauce
Our KFire Hot Sauce is made in-house with our original authentic recipe. It's spicy, sweet and tangy and goes great on anything and everything. Use it on grilled meats, fresh vegetables, fried chicken, seafood, eggs, pizza and more!$8.00GLUTEN-FREEVEGANSPICY
KFIRE® Korean Teriyaki Sauce
Our KFire Korean Teriyaki Sauce is our signature savory soy based sauce that will add a sweet tang to your favorite dish. It's made with the perfect combination of fruit juices, garlic and ginger. It can be used as a marinade, glaze or steak sauce and goes great with beef, pork, chicken, fish and vegetables.$8.00GLUTEN-FREEVEGANVEGETARIAN
Salads
Chadol Salad
(GF) Thinly sliced brisket tossed with green onions grape tomatoes and red onions. House vinaigrette dressing.$13.99GLUTEN-FREE
Sesame Salad
(GF) Choice of Soy Ginger Chicken, Beef or Mushroom. Baby greens with carrots, red onions and grape tomatoes tossed with sweet sesame dressing. *Gluten Free$8.99GLUTEN-FREE
Kid's Plate
Sides
Kimchi*
(GF) Traditional fermented spicy napa cabbage. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info$2.50GLUTEN-FREESPICY
Seasoned Cucumber
(V) (GF) Freshly sliced cucumbers marinated with vinegar and garlic.$2.50GLUTEN-FREEVEGANVEGETARIAN
Marinated Mushrooms
(V) (GF) Mushrooms soaked in a soy, garlic oil.$2.50GLUTEN-FREEVEGANVEGETARIAN
Corn Salad
(GF) Sweet corn and radishes tossed in cream vinaigrette.$2.50GLUTEN-FREEVEGETARIAN
Spicy Daikon
(V) (GF) Thinly sliced Korean radish made with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette and spices.$2.50GLUTEN-FREEVEGANVEGETARIAN
Green Onion Salad
(GF) Shredded green onion, cabbage, and red onion. Tossed with rice vinegar and spices.$2.50GLUTEN-FREEVEGANVEGETARIAN
Rice
(GF) Traditional Korean style white rice.$3.00GLUTEN-FREEVEGANVEGETARIAN
NO SIDES
Protein Sides
Sweets
Sweet Bun
Traditional Korean bun with a sweet brown sugar filling.$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Honey Bokki ™ (GF)
(GF) Secret’s out! Crispy sweet Bokki ™ rice cakes drizzled in a special honey sauce. *Gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Oh Yes! Choco Pie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie.$3.00
Choco Pie Green Tea$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Choco Pie Black Sugar Milk Tea$2.50
Drinks
SECRET MENU
Spicy Chicken with Cheese BBQ Plate
Our Spicy Chicken BBQ Plate with melted cheese and hot sauce. Comes with rice, green onion salad and your choice of 2 sides. Recommended with Inferno sauce for added spiciness!$14.00
Spicy Impossible Kalbi BBQ Plate
Our made-in house Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over IMPOSSIBLE Kalbi. Comes with rice, green onion salad and your choice of 2 sides.$18.00
Chadol BBQ Plate
BBQ Plate with Chadol. Comes with rice, green onion salad and your choice of 2 sides.$22.00
Kalbi Salad
Marinated short ribs tossed with green onions grape tomatoes and red onions. House vinaigrette dressing.$17.00
